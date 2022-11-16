Queen Camilla's 'anxiety' at key royal role laid bare by body language expert

file footage

Queen Consort Camilla attended the royal Remembrance Sunday service alongside her husband King Charles in what marked their first at the head of the monarchy, but a body language expert believes Camilla wasn’t comfortable in her role.



The King and Queen Consort, over the weekend, led their first Remembrance service since the death of Queen Elizabeth, and expert Judi James analysed their mannerisms to conclude that while the monarch appeared ‘lost’, Camilla, who watched from a balcony, also appeared ‘anxious’.

Talking to Mirror UK, James said: “Watching from the balcony Camilla combined signals of regal duty with some rituals of anxiety.

She went on to explain: “There were gestures of open anxiety from Camilla. She looked unable to keep totally still and spoke to Kate at one point but while looking straight ahead rather than turning to her.”