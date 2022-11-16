'Disgusting' Meghan Markle ‘spoon-feeds clickbait’: ‘what’s loaded or wrong with that?’

Meghan Markle admits that merely ‘using’ the word woke can slap accusations that she’s “spoon-feeding the clickbait.”
Meghan made these revelations in an episode titled The Audacity of the Activist for her Archetypes podcast.
There, she addressed the need to “unnecessarily charge” feminism, often referred to “as taboo, as the F-word.”
She even went on to add how “the word ‘woke’ as also started making the cut as well.
She even slipped in a jibe and added how, “I know I’m saying ‘woke.’ I fully realize I am spoon-feeding the clickbait, but here’s why.”
“Now, what’s loaded or wrong with that? And when you layer a woman into that seemingly anodyne definition, it becomes for many almost disgusting, ‘outrageous,’ they would say, but why?”
