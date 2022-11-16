Israel hottest popstar Noa Kirel reacts to Kanye West anti-Semitic comments

Israel's hottest popstar Noa Kirel reacts to Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments

Israeli hot singer Nora Kirel entered the European MTV awards with a message to Kanye West on his anti-semitic outbursts by plastering Ye's pictures all over her outfit.

According to Variety, the sensationalist singer said, “I had this idea that came to my head: after all the anti-Semitic things that Kanye said about Jewish people — and I’m Jewish — I knew I had to have something that will be powerful on the red carpet,” Kirel tells Variety. “I really wanted it to be a message and not just a regular outfit. And it takes some nerves, but I think the message was received.”

Kirel shared her stylist, Itai Bezaleli's reaction to the outfit, “He was like, ‘OK, crazy woman,'” says Kirel with a laugh, adding that Taylor Swift also “liked the outfit.”



The 21-year-old further added, “After the Holocaust and all that history, it was very important to me to make a statement [there] and to bring my culture and represent Israel.”

Is that statement a big **** you to Ye? “Um, I can say that, yeah,” adds Kirel, who is signed to Atlantic Records and released her debut single, “Please Don’t Suck,” in July 2021. “I mean, he said some bad stuff, and as a woman, as a young artist and as a Jew, I just had to react.”







