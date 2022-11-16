King Charles ‘totally alone’ at first major royal duty as monarch

file footage

King Charles III marked his first Remembrance Sunday as the monarch over the weekend and an expert thinks he appeared rather ‘alone’ and ‘lost’.



This year’s Remembrance service at Whitehall also marked Charles’ first major royal engagement since ascending the throne after his mother Queen Elizabeth’s death, and his demeanour throughout the sombre occasion has been analysed by a body language expert.

Talking to Mirror UK, expert Judi James commented: “King Charles stood at the Cenotaph as though totally alone and lost in his thoughts.”

“His mouth was pulled down at the corners and his rapid blinking hinted he was close to tears as he remembered his mother as well as those fallen in action. There was even a micro-gesture of a small spasm of the lips to show suppressed emotions as they played the Last Post,” she added.

Another body language expert, Darren Stanton, also chimed in earlier, saying: “At times he was demonstrating real, genuine sadness, sorrow and upset shown via his facial expressions as his eyebrows were together and his facial muscles were down which tells me as a communications expert that his true emotion internally was one of sadness.”