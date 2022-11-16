North West tipped to take over mom Kim Kardashian’s beauty empire

North West is tipped to take after her mom Kim Kardashian and also eventually take over her beauty empire

North West is tipped to take after her multi-millionaire mom Kim Kardashian and eventually take over her beauty empire, after the nine-year-old took to social media to share her love for her mother’s skincare line SKKN.

The eldest child of Kim and her estranged ex-husband Kanye West, North is an avid TikTok user despite her dad’s disapproval, and recently took to the video sharing app to share her ‘morning routine’, that included an intensive skincare regimen, with her millions of followers.

North, on November 12, shared a video on the TikTok account that she shares with mom Kim, in which she revealed a step-by-step guide to ‘getting ready with her’.





The 45-second sped-up video shows North starting her day by brushing her teeth, which is then followed by treating her skin to some SKKN products worth about $575!

North is now a certified TikTok star for fans of the Kardashians, boasting more than 9.4 million followers on the app; recently, she also revealed her favourite film to watch is the R-rated horror flick The Conjuring 3.