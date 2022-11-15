Amanda Holden shows off her style credentials in cozy knitted mini dress

Amanda Holden showed off style credentials in a cozy knitted mini dress as she departed Heart FM on Tuesday morning.
Britain's Got Talent, 51, looked nothing short of a vision in a cozy knitted ivory roll-neck mini dress which she teamed with matching thigh-high towering boots.
The TV personality looked out of this world as she draped a long white jacket over her shoulders and carried a stylish matching YSL bag.
Amanda styled her long blonde tresses in loose waves as she made her way to her car, keeping dry under a large umbrella.
Her stylish workday comes after Amanda revealed exclusively to MailOnline why she skipped the NTAs last month.
The presenter revealed it was because she was busy filming a 'slightly controversial' top-secret new TV series for Sky late into the evening.
