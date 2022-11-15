Amanda Holden shows off her style credentials in cozy knitted mini dress

 
Wednesday November 16, 2022
Her stylish workday comes after Amanda revealed she skipped the NTAs last month

By Web Desk
November 15, 2022
Amanda Holden showed off style credentials in a cozy knitted mini dress as she departed Heart FM on Tuesday morning.

Britain's Got Talent, 51, looked nothing short of a vision in a cozy knitted ivory roll-neck mini dress which she teamed with matching thigh-high towering boots.

The TV personality looked out of this world as she draped a long white jacket over her shoulders and carried a stylish matching YSL bag.

Amanda styled her long blonde tresses in loose waves as she made her way to her car, keeping dry under a large umbrella.

The presenter revealed it was because she was busy filming a 'slightly controversial' top-secret new TV series for Sky late into the evening.