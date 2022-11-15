SeriousFun Gala: Julia Roberts cuts professional figure in two-tone suit coat

Julia Roberts was nevertheless a scene-stealing presence at the 2022 SeriousFun Gala in New York City.

The 55-year-old actress looked quite happy and chill at the event, held at The Lincoln Center in Manhattan on Monday.

She was also seen posing with Samuel L. Jackson, his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Clea Newman at the event.

Roberts looked absolutely gorgeous as she showed off her sense of style in a two-tone grey suit coat over a matching tie and a white dress shirt.

She added a splash of colour with a grey, blue and yellow overcoat with a two-tone grey skirt that fell just above her knees.

The actress added more glam to her look with black pantyhose and black pointed-toe boots for the red carpet look.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Roberts is coming off her new movie with longtime friend George Clooney, Ticket to Paradise, which has taken in just under $150 million worldwide.

Roberts and Clooney play a longtime divorced couple who reunite and head to Bali to try and stop their daughter (Kaitlin Dever) from marrying a man she just met.

The romantic comedy also stars Billie Lourd, Sean Lynch, Arielle Carver-O'Neill, and Maxime Bouttier.



