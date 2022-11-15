 
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin exude couple goals as they stepped out in NYC

The power couple stepped out in New York City's Central Park

November 15, 2022

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin exuded perfect couple goals as they stepped out in New York City's Central Park on Monday - after rekindling their marriage.

The Rocky star, 76, sweetly held hands with his model wife, 54, as they enjoyed a scenic walk, ahead of the debut of their reality show on Paramount+.

Tulsa King actor Stallone wore a purple tweed blazer paired with a black tee, zip-up jacket, and jeans.

Jennifer stunned in a white top, skinny jeans, and heeled boots, with her tresses, styled in soft waves.

Photo credits: DailyMail
This comes after Sly revealed his fleeting split from his wife Jennifer will be a part of the family's new Paramount + show, amid speculation the couple's break-up was staged for TV.

Former model Jennifer filed for divorce from the Rocky legend in August following a 25-year marriage - but just one month later, it was confirmed the pair, who share three daughters, had reconciled.