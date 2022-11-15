Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin exude couple goals as they stepped out in NYC

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin exuded perfect couple goals as they stepped out in New York City's Central Park on Monday - after rekindling their marriage.
The Rocky star, 76, sweetly held hands with his model wife, 54, as they enjoyed a scenic walk, ahead of the debut of their reality show on Paramount+.
Tulsa King actor Stallone wore a purple tweed blazer paired with a black tee, zip-up jacket, and jeans.
Jennifer stunned in a white top, skinny jeans, and heeled boots, with her tresses, styled in soft waves.
This comes after Sly revealed his fleeting split from his wife Jennifer will be a part of the family's new Paramount + show, amid speculation the couple's break-up was staged for TV.
Former model Jennifer filed for divorce from the Rocky legend in August following a 25-year marriage - but just one month later, it was confirmed the pair, who share three daughters, had reconciled.
Roberts looked quite happy and chill at the event, held at The Lincoln Center in Manhattan
'Sherlock' was one of the most watched shows on BBC
Jacqueline's bail order was not ready by November 11, therefore she was under interim protection till Tuesday.
Jennifer Aniston once recounted how John Aniston abandoned her and her mother Nancy Dow
Some royal experts claim Harry and Meghan's ducal titles are not under threats
Simon Cowell pleas Britney Spears to join him as a judge if he makes a reality TV show again