Andrew Garfield gets emotional speaking up about his mother’s death

Andrew Garfield recently shared how he and his father had cope with pain and grief after the loss of actor’s mum .



In a new interview with British GQ, the Amazing Spider Man star revealed that the demise of her mum made him realise that “we are not gonna be here long” and taught him “to embrace life”.

The Silence actor’s mother was reportedly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer way before he began filming The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Andrew recalled his mother urged him to go for filming in 2019 but as soon as her condition went downhill, the 39-year-old came back to the UK to spend last few days with his mother at the hospice.

Speaking about his father’s reaction to his mother’s loss, the actor mentioned, “I don’t know my dad, right now, I think, is just meant to tend his back garden.”

“He’s lost his wife, and I think all he’s meant to do right now, for the most part – it’s going to make me cry – is play with his grand kids, and create this back garden,” commented Andrew.

The Social Network actor further shared about his father’s condition, adding, “He’s gone crazy, as grief will make you do, but he’s gone toward beauty and nature and self-soothing. And I’m really kind of impressed with him for that.”

Elaborating on how beautiful garden his father had created, Andrew teared up, saying, “It’s awful. It hurts – the beauty of it hurts, so much. Knowing he’s created something so beautiful out of the worst loss you could ever… They were together, in love. They were an imperfect couple that stayed together.”

“And for him to be left, now, to deal with what that means – I’m not going to speak for his experience, because that’s not appropriate. But I feel like I can say… I feel like making a garden is plenty. You know what I mean? I don’t think we’re all meant to save the world all the time,” he concluded.