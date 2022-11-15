ABC replaces 'The Good Doctor' 100th episode with Mike Pence interview

The Good Doctor has to wait a bit longer for its 100th milestone episode as ABC preempted it with former vice-president Mike Pence, the first prime-time interview since Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

According to TVLine, the medical drama 100th episode will be shifted to Monday, Nov. 21, in its standard 10 pm time slot.

In the milestone outing, titled “Hot and Bothered,” a heatwave hits San Jose. Everyone is on edge, and Drs. Shaun Murphy and Danica Powell find themselves “at odds when it comes to their patient’s surgery,” according to the official synopsis.

“Meanwhile, when the hospital loses power, Lea and Andrews are forced to come up with a quick solution or risk a total shutdown that could risk patients’ lives.”