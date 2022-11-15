King Charles being blackmailed by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are allegedly encashing their royal titles even after stepping down as senior working members of the Firm in 2020, do not seem to go back from their stance.



The couple's recent interviews and upcoming projects, including Harry's memoir, have sparked speculations about their relationship with the monarch.



There are rumours that the new King is being blackmailed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that's why he's still showing leniency to decide their fate.

Questions have been raised over the continued use of Harry's title and Meghan's Duchess of Sussex title, which they couple retained even after quitting the royal job.

Lilibet and Archie's parents continue to use the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles conferred on them by the Queen in 2018, which has raised eyebrows among royal commentators.



Some royal experts have claimed that the couple's ducal titles are not under threat, as it would require an Act of Parliament to remove these. King Charles has reportedly approached Parliament to initiate the process of passing legislation which would change the 1937 Regency Act.

It would not remove the Duke of York and Duke of Sussex from their roles as counsellors of state, but would rather decrease the likelihood considerably that they would need to be called on to deputise for the monarch.



Last month the issue was raised in the House of Lords, with Labour peer Viscount Stansgate challenging how Prince Andrew and Prince Harry could be two of the five replacements when one had "left public life" and the other had "left the country".

The Britain's new king's proposal would reportedly mean Princess Anne and Prince Edward, the two siblings of the King who are not currently counsellors of state, are inducted into the exclusive group.



Harry and William's relationship has also been regarded as strained since the Duke of Sussex, 38, announced he and his wife Meghan Markle were stepping back from royal life back in 2020. However, Princess Diana "always expected" Prince Harry to be "wingman" and "not a hitman" to his elder brother, Prince William, the late royal’s biographer has said.

