Andrew Garfield details the 'societal’ pressure to have kids before 40

Andrew Garfield has addressed the 'societal' pressure to get settled down in life and have children before turning 40.

The Amazing Spider-Man actor 39, speaking to British GQ, confessed that he struggled to accept that his life was going in a 'different path'.

The Spiderman star - who reportedly rekindled his romance with his ex-girlfriend Alyssa Miller in March - went on to express his upset that his mother Lynn, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2019, didn't get a chance to meet any grandchildren.

Alongside a striking covershoot that saw Andrew pose shirtless, he explained: 'Releasing myself from the societal obligation of procreating by the time I'm 40 has been an interesting thing to do with myself… where do I start with why it didn't happen?

'It's more about accepting a different path than what was kind of expected of me from birth. Like by this time you will have done this, and you will have at least one child - that kind of thing.

'I think I have some guilt around that. And obviously it’s easier for me as a man...'

Earlier this year the actor was said to have split from model Alyssa, 32. Yet in April the pair were said to have rekindled their romance, with Andrew taking a 'break' from Hollywood for around 'a month or two' amid claims he was planning to 'settle down'.

Elsewhere in the chat, he detailed his pain at knowing his late mother would not have a chance to meet his children.

Andrew's mother died shortly after his theatre stint in Angels in America and before he began filming for his Oscar-nominated role in Tick, Tick… Boom!



