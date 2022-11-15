Netflix’s 'Extraction' to return with new sequel: Details here

Netflix’s 'Extraction' to return with new sequel: Release date, cast, and more

Netflix has confirmed the upcoming sequel of Extraction in its post-production stage. However, the Sam Hargrave-directed film is expected to arrive sometime in 2023.

Chris Hemsworth, who plays the lead role of Tyler Rake in the film, took to Twitter to announce the reshoots for Extraction 2 has completed.

The film was firstly scheduled to filming in Australia but later moved to Prague, Czech Republic because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Extraction 2 portrays Tyler Rake and his team ready to take to their new mission to extract a family from the world’s deadliest prisons of Georgian gangsters.

As per the sequel of the Extraction announced, it was revealed that Chris Hemsworth would be returning in the role of Tyler Rake, and other confirmed starring cast includes Justin Howell as Gio, Tako Tabatadze, Tornike Bziava, Sinead Phelps, Patrick Newall, and Rayna Campbell.

Recently, Netflix shared some incredible behind-the-scenes footage of Extraction 2 on 24th September, 2022.







