‘The Crown’ star Dominic West addresses ‘misquoted’ interaction with Queen Camilla

Dominic West has recalled a fun interaction he had with Queen Consort Camilla last year that was “slightly misquoted” in a previous report.
West portrays Prince Charles in the latest, much hyped season five of The Crown, which landed on Netflix on November 9.
He recently detailed how “funny” Camilla is while looking back on a run-in he had with her at “an event for the Prince’s Trust,” a royal charity West was involved in.
“She was really funny. I mean, she’s good on jokes…There’s a reason you see Charles laughing all the time whenever he’s in her company,” West told Morgan Hoffman.
“She’s, I suspect, a riot to be with,” he said while chatting about the show’s fifth season.
West shared that he “can’t really say” what Camilla told him, noting that “it wasn’t what [the publication] quoted as saying,” which was that the Queen Consort had referred to him as “Your Majesty.”
Elsewhere in the interview, West explained how he prepared for the role of the now King of Britain. He said, “Charles talks with a “tight” jaw and points to people when talking to them.”
“It is an extraordinary skill the King uses to connect with fans in a crowd,” West noted.
Besides West, Olivia Williams plays the Queen Consort and Elizabeth Debicki portrays the Princess of Wales, Princess Diana in the fifth season of The Crown.
