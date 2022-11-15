Prince Harry marks his own 'Remembrance Day' in US without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has made a short trip to Hawaii to salute the military.
The Duke of Sussex jetted off to the USS Arizona Memorial in Honolulu to mark Remembrance Day, as Royal Family had their own ceremony at Cenotaph in Westminster, London.
In photos from the day, Harry is spotted in an informal blue suit, chatting to the families of the fallen soldiers.
This comes after he, alongside Meghan Markle released a joint statement on Archwell Foundation website, to pay a nod to the military.
Their statement read: “We honour servicemembers across the world. These brave men and women, as well as their families, have made tremendous sacrifices and embody duty and service.
