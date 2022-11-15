Elton John wants to work with Britney Spears in person for next collaboration

File footage

Elton John wants to work again with Britney Spears, it has been reported.

Over the summer, the music icons released their first collaboration, Hold Me Closer, and now John, 75, wants to do it again, but in person this time.

“He would love to work more with her, and actually work in person with her, because she was in L.A. and he was in London and it was recorded that way,” John’s husband David Furnish told Variety.

“It was actually my idea because we were talking about people to collaborate with. We talked and said, ‘Wouldn’t this be great to let Britney take a baby step to get her foot[ing] back, and if she wants to continue to go forward, that’s her decision to make.’ She can pick up the phone and speak to Elton about it at any time.”

Hold Me Closer was Spears’ first release in six years. The track was a remix of John’s classics Tiny Dancer, The One and Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.

Earlier, in an interview with Heart Breakfast, the Sacrifice singer revealed the reason behind collaborating with Spears for Hold Me Closer.

John said he was keen to 'help boost Britney's confidence' and hopes the duet 'will be the momentum' for Britney to record new music.'

“I would love to help her and get her back to recording and I know she can sing and she hasn't had anything out since 2016,” said the legendary singer.