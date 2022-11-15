‘Respectful’ Prince Harry pats Don Conover on back, tells him he’s ‘all good mate’

FileFootage

Prince Harry was recently praised for his ‘respectful’ appearance at the USS Arizona Memorial to mark Veterans Day.



According to People, Dan Conover came across the father of two who displayed ‘courteous’ behaviour.

"He was very respectful and courteous and nice. I moved out of his way, and he kind of patted me on the back and said, 'You're all good mate.'

“It was a simple interaction, but he was very nice and courteous and respectful."

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan Markle shared a statement on Veterans Day and Remembrance Day as the ‘honoured service members across the world.’

"These brave men and women, as well as their families, have made tremendous sacrifices and embody duty and service."

The statement concluded: "We are proud to work with so many organizations that support veterans and military families, including The Invictus Games Foundation, The Mission Continues, Team Rubicon, Scotty's Little Soldiers and The Greatest GENERATIONS Foundation. Today and every day, thank you for your service."