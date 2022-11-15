Melon Music Awards 2022: Boy groups line-up of performing artists revealed

Melon Music Awards announced the second line-up list for 2022 of performing artists on Monday.

On November 15, Soompi reported that Melon Music Awards officially announced the 2022 boy groups line-up of performing artists.

According to the second line-up list, MONSTA X, TXT, ENHYPEN, and ATBO will dazzle the audience in the Melon Music Awards nights of 2022.

Recently, the award show shared the girl groups' line-up list of performers. (G)I-DLE, IVE, and NewJeans are among the first line-up of performing artists.

The in-person audience award show ceremony will be held in Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on November 26, 2022, for the first time in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The music awards show will honor the artists and their music videos that were released between November 8, 2021, and November 3, 2022.