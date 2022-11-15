BTS Jungkook appears to be sexiest man at 25

BTS Jungkook appears to be sexiest man alive at 25

The popular South Korean band BTS member Jungkook has made his fans proud yet again, for being chosen as the sexiest man at 25 by People Magazine.

People Magazine recently released its ranking of the sexiest male celebrities from ages 18 to 70. One celebrity was chosen for each age group for the category of sexiest man of that age.

Photo Courtesy: People Magazine

BTS Jungkook was chosen to be the sexiest man at the age of 25 beside many other male celebrities such as Austin Butler, Hayden Christensen, Nick Jonas.

For the unversed, BTS also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a boy band formed in 2010 and debuting in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment.

The septet consisting of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who co-writes and co-produces much of their own material.