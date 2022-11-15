King Charles III birthday celebrations: Royal guards play rendition of Happy Birthday' at Palace

King Charles III' 74th birthday, first as monarch, was celebrated with a 21-gun salute in Green Park, close to Buckingham Palace, on Monday.

The royal guards also played a rendition of "Happy Birthday" at the palace to pay special tribute to the new monarch on his big day.

The King took over a new post from his late father Prince Philip on his occasion. The royal family marked Charles' first birthday as monarch with a most striking Photo of him.

In the adorable snap, Charles III is seen standing with an ancient oak tree as he becomes the Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park.

As Park Ranger, Charles will offer guidance to the Deputy Ranger and his team in the day-to-day stewardship of one of the country's oldest estates.