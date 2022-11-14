BTS’s RM releasing solo album 'Indigo' soon

Kim Nam-joon aka RM will be making his much-awaited solo debut in December with the release of Indigo, he will be marking his official work as a solo artist.

His first full-length album Indigo, releasing on December 2. RM shared a glimpse of his album.





Big Hit Music confirmed the news recently and he said that the album will be based on reflecting the diary of RM’s life experiences.

Earlier, the South Korean singer shared on social media that he has been prepping for the solo album since 2019.



Meanwhile, Big Hit Music released an official statement regarding the release, “We are excited to announce that RM, the leader of BTS, is preparing to release his first official solo album."

Further, the agency added, "RM has already given fans an honest look into his world through two Mixtapes. Through Indigo, RM delivers his candid thoughts and feelings and showcases a wide-ranging music through collaborations with various artists. Pre-orders: 11 AM, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 (KST) Thank you.”