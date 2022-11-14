Aamir Khan to work as a producer in film 'Champions'

Aamir's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' drew massive criticism from all over the world

Aamir Khan will be working as a producer in the forthcoming film Champions.

Khan stated: “I am looking at the next year and a half in which I am not actually working as an actor and I will be working as a producer.”

Aamir, during an event in Delhi, revealed that he was supposed to start shooting for Champions after Laal Singh Chaddha but rather he decided to take a break from films.

“When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that and nothing else happens in my life. Which is why I decided to take a break. I want to be with my family. With my mom, with my kids. I feel like I have been working for 35 years and I feel I have been single mindedly focused on my films and it is not fair for the people who are close to me, added Khan.”

But he also added that: “I will be approaching other actors to do the role that I was hoping to do.”

Film Champions will be co-produced by Aamir Khan Production along with 200 Not Out Productions and Sony Pictures International Productions India.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor, reported IndianExpress.