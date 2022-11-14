Kate Middleton 'gets frustrated' when fans focus on her look instead of her messages

Prince William's sweet wife Kate Middleton has "got more to offer" as a senior member of the royal family, according to a royal expert.
Richard Palmer, speaking on the recent episode of the Daily Express' Royal Round-Up, revealed: "[Kate] is a very serious woman and she's trying to bring about change in this country.
"In particular, for children but also to break the cycle of mental health problems that people develop often from an early age."
The presenter and the guest came to the conclusion that Kate is giving all these important messages, but people are "focusing on the picture perfect moments instead", which makes the much-adored royal very frustrated.
Palmer went on saying that Kate makes landmark speeches while people start discussing her hairstyle.
there are reports that the Palace officials have begun refusing to give details on the Princess's outfits, after frustration that so much media coverage is focused on what she wears instead of her messages.
