Johnny Depp lookalike shocks fans in 'Pirates of the Caribbean' attire

Johnny Depp’s fans were shocked to see the actor's lookalike at Disneyland dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow from the star's hit movie Pirates of the Caribbean.



In a viral video that has been making rounds on the internet, a man with an uncanny resemblance to the Edward Scissorhands star can be seen at the amusement park.

“I’m convinced I met Johnny Depp today in the parks,” a content creator captioned the reel on Instagram. “Do you think this is the real deal?!”

The clip left fans of the Hollywood star confused if the man was in fact Depp as they share their mixed reactions in the comment section.

“He looks just like Johnny Depp from his time in pirates…. But I don’t think Johnny Depp even looks like this anymore,” one user penned.

“This guy does a really great job! But it’s not actually Johnny because this actor looks much younger than Johnny Depp,” another pointed out.

Some users claimed that Depp has tattoos all over his hands while the man in the reel does not have any, however, others were convinced that body art can be covered with makeup.



“The only thing that convinced me it’s not, is the lack of hand tattoos. Otherwise, I would bet my life that it was him,” one user noted

“I’d say it’s him,” one Depp fan wrote. “Makeup can cover tattoos these days so even if he has his hand tattoos or not, I wouldn’t rely on that. If he is doing a nearby show, you never know..”

Another convinced fan said, “I’m 100% convinced that’s him. So far, all the other cast members we’ve seen as Captain Jack are close, but they sound different, act just slightly off.”

“There is absolutely no doubt that is Johnny Depp!” one fan chimed in.

Depp, who played the iconic role in the hit Disney franchise, was dropped by the studios after his ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence.