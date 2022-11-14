Krishna Ghattamaneni put on ventilator after cardiac arrest

On Monday, Telugu actor Krishna Ghattamaneni was rushed to the Continental Hospital in Hyderabad as he suffered a cardiac arrest and according to the statement issued by the hospital, the actor has been put on ventilator.
The statement released by the hospital revealed: “Shri Ghattamaneni Krishna was brought into the emergency department of Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad at 01.15am this morning (14-11-2022) in cardiac arrest. The doctors immediately performed a CPR, resuscitated him within 20 minutes and shifted him to the ICU for treatment & observation.”
“He currently remains in a critical state, and has been put on a ventilator. An expert, multi-disciplinary team including cardiologists, neurologists, and critical care specialists are closely monitoring his clinical condition. The family members have been appraised of his condition accordingly.”
Krishna made his acting debut with the film Thene Manasulu. He further made his mark as an actor, director and producer with films; Alluri Sita Ramaraju, Mosagallagu Mosagadu, Goodhachari 116 and many more.
Krishna Ghattamaneni is the father of actor Mahesh Babu, Manjula, Padmavathi and Priyadarshini. Earlier in September, his first wife Indira Devi died, while in January, his elder son Ramesh Babu also passed away, reports IndianExpress.
