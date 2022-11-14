'Sarfarosh' actor Sunil Shende dies in Mumbai

Sunil Shende played the role of a politician in Rohit Shetty's 'Zameen'

Actor Sunil Shende has reportedly died in Mumbai today.

Film and music critic Pavan Jha informed the sources that: “He died at his residence in Vile Parle at 1 am last night and his body was cremated this afternoon at the Hindu crematorium in Parshiwada.”

In his remarkable 30 years career, Sunil was known for his outstanding supporting roles in movies like: Khal Nayak, Gandhi, Daud, Magan, Viruddh, Ghayaal and Ziddi.

Meanwhile, he played the role of a deputy commissioner of police in Sarfarosh starring Aamir Khan in the lead. Furthermore, he was part of Rohit Shetty’s Zameen featuring Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles, where Shende played the character of an inept politician.

As per NDTV, actor Rajesh Tailang paid a tribute to Sunil and wrote: “Great actor and a great human being… Shri Sunil Shende is no more. I was fortunate enough to get a chance to work with him in the serial Shanti, I played his son. Babuji saadar shraddhanjali.”