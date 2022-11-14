Salaam Venky trailer- Kajol plays mom of a terminally ill son

Salaam Venky has Aamir Khan’s cameo

Salaam Venky's trailer starring Kajol, was released earlier today.





In the film, Kajol plays mom of a differently-abled son. The character of her son is played by Vishal Jethwa who is shown constricted to a wheelchair due to a terminal illness. The trailer opens with a scene where Kajol, who plays Sujata is involved in an argument with Venky, her son.

As trailer proceeds, Venky is asking for something which happens to be his last wish, but Sujata refuses him. Moreover, the wish wasn’t revealed. Then, the story takes some turns and reaches to a point where Sujata accepts the wish and that’s where Aamir Khan’s cameo came in.

Kajol spoke about what inspired her to choose a character like that. She said, “I think it’s a beautiful journey and it deserves to be shared with everyone. And to have Revathy direct me for this story gives me more strength to play Sujata and showcase her strengths.”

Salaam Venky is helmed by Revathy and it was previously titled as The Last Hurrah. The film is to be released in theatres on December 9, 2022.