Camilla threatened by assassination plot as ‘no one wants’ her being Queen over Diana

Camilla reportedly ‘has no faith’ in people and fears they are trying to kill her before she becomes Queen.



These insights have been brought to light by an inside source close to Globe magazine.

They began by saying, “Camilla is convinced there's a plot to get rid of her and she'll never be crowned queen.”

Currently “she trusts no one and the current tensions in the royal family aren't making her feel any more secure.”

She fears there are suspects that made attempts to kill her already because of Queen Elizabeth’s decision to make her Queen Consort instead of Princess Consort.

They also explained that this announcement “riled certain royal family members as well as a huge chunk of the British public,” mainly because “They don't understand why Charles' mistress is being rewarded.”

The source also added, “I'm told there are secret discussions behind palace doors to find a way to persuade her to step aside for Charles' sake and the future of the monarchy. But no one doubts how difficult that will be.”

Camilla is also “convinced they were brazen assassination attempts. She doesn't believe any of the incidents were accidents or coincidences. And this latest midair emergency was another. She believes there are people in the palace who hate her and want her OUT.”