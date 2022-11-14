Prince Andrew ‘furious’ with accuser Virginia Guiffre: ‘Gagged him down’

File Footage

Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Guiffre has reportedly caused him to go ‘completely ballistic’.



Insights into his emotions have been brought to light by inside sources close to the royal.

The source started it all off by addressing the pressure Prince Andrew felt during the time of the court case and claimed, “It was like a pressure cooker,” leaving him with absolutely “no room to breathe.”

By the end of it, “He didn’t understand the consequences” and “was essentially forced to step down. He felt ambushed.”

For those unversed, King Charles only agreed to fight the case as a private citizen under “immense pressure” from the Firm.

But at the same time, he was made to believe his titles and patronages will stay “under the protection of his mother” till his legal issues were sorted.