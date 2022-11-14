Taylor Swift sets red carpet on fire with her sizzling outfit at MTV EMAs 2022

Taylor Swift stole the spotlight with her bold choice of outfit as she walked down the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards held in Germany.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker turned heads with her sizzling appearance at the prestigious event as she flaunted her incredible figure in a bejeweled ensemble.

Swift donned a black bodysuit featuring a plunging neckline paired with a gorgeous jeweled skirt for the star-studded ceremony.

Slaying the daring look with utter perfection, the singer walked with confidence as the dazzling emerald stones on her skirt sparked brightly in the flash of the camera.

The beauty queen completed her look with matching high heels and styled her blonde hair in a bun with her fringes framing her face.

Opting for a glass-skin look, Swift wore her classic winged liner with rosy lip gloss for the evening and accessorized her look with some edgy ear cuffs.

Swift took home the accolades for Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop, and Best Longform Video for All Too Well: The Short Film after being nominated in six categories.