Netflix ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’: Show creator hints at more sequels

After Netflix renewed Knives Out for a follow-up, show creator Rian Johnson hinted that this might not be end of the movie series, via The Collider.

In an interview with Total Film, movie creator Rian Johnson admitted that a third instalment of the murder-mystery is a possibility.

“God’s honest truth is, I had so much fun making this one, and the creative challenge of figuring out a third movie that’s completely different from both this one and the first one – right now, that’s the most interesting creative challenge to me," said Johnson. “So, I might just dive in and see what we come up with."

“As long as the two of us are still having fun, and as long as we can continue to make these truly new experiences each time, and find new ways to challenge ourselves,” he continued.

“The second we feel like we’re repeating ourselves, or just turning a crank on a machine, we’ll stop. Because to me, the whole conception of this whole series is the same way Agatha Christie did it with her books – we’re doing something new and surprising every time.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig, who recently retired from his iconic James Bond character after 15 years, is up for anything since he has the time. “It might be the next thing I do,' said Craig. "I don't know, it depends on how quick Rian is.”

What is the movie about?

Follow-up to 2019's Knives Out, Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery sees a group of friends gather at a lavish private estate on a Greek island. They range from a governor to a scientist to a former model and more. Someone turns up dead, and the culprit could be any of them.

Cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Daniel Craig (Benoit Blanc)

Edward Norton (Miles Bron)

Janelle Monáe (Andi Brand)

Kathryn Hahn (Claire Debella)

Leslie Odom Jr. (Lionel Toussaint)

Kate Hudson (Birdie Jay)

Jessica Henwick (Peg)

Dave Bautista (Duke Cody)

Madelyn Cline (Whiskey)

Ethan Hawke (Miles’ assistant)

Watch the trailer:

The movie is available to stream on Netflix.

