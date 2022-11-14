Taylor Swift wins top honors at MTV EMAs 2022, thanks fans for love

File footage

Taylor Swift bagged top honors at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards.

The Midnights crooner took home four major awards including Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop and Best Longform Video for All Too Well at the star-studded event, held on Sunday.

Swift attended the ceremony held at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany, after years since she last performed at EMAs in 2012.

The Folklore singer, 32, has achieved global success over recent weeks with her latest album Midnights, topping the charts and her single Anti-Hero breaking streaming records.

She expressed gratitude to her fans – known as Swifties – for all four wins across six nominations and said, “You’re the reason that anything has every happened to me.”

Dressed in a bejewelled ensemble, the Lavender Haze singer reacted to her Best Artist Win and said, "I can't believe I get to do this as a job."

While accepting another award, Best Longform Video for her 10-minute song, All Too Well, Swift gave a special shoutout to her fans.

"Sometimes I think about all the way in which this short film and this moment almost never happened. The fans willed this to happen," she said.

This year’s MTV EMAs were hosted by star couple Rita Ora and Taika Waititi.