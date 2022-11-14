2022 MTV EMA : Here's the full winners list from the star-studded event
The star-studded event was held at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sunday, November 13th, 2022.
By Web Desk
November 14, 2022
The star-studded event featured incredible performances from the winners David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, Muse, Gorillaz. The show also featured performances from Ava Max, Stormzy and Debbie, OneRepublic, GAYLE, Lewis Capaldi, Tate McRae, SPINALL, Ayanna and Nasty C, and Kalush Orchestra. Armani White performed during the red carpet show.
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi co-hosted the EMAs, where Taylor Swift was the top winner of the night, with four awards. Guetta, Nicki Minaj and SEVENTEEN each won two awards.
Here’s the full winner list:
Best Song
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
WINNER: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Rosalía – “Despechá”
Best Video
Blackpink – “Pink Venom”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”
WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)”
Best Artist
Adele
Beyoncé
Harry Styles
Nicki Minaj
Rosalía
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone - “Me Porto Bonito”
WINNER: David Guetta, Bebe Rexha - “I'm Good (Blue)”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - “Staying Alive”
Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa - “Sweetest Pie”
Post Malone, Doja Cat - “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Shakira, Rauw Alejandro - “Te Felicito”
Tiësto, Ava Max - “The Motto”
Best Live
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
WINNER: Harry Styles
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
The Weeknd
Best Pop
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Lizzo
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Best New
WINNER: Seventeen
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Stephen Sanchez
Tems
Best K-Pop
WINNER: Lisa
Blackpink
BTS
Itzy
Seventeen
Twice
Best Latin
WINNER: Anitta
Bad Bunny
Becky G
J Balvin
Rosalía
Shakira
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
WINNER: David Guetta
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto
Best Hip Hop
WINNER: Nicki Minaj
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Rock
WINNER: Muse
Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
Best Alternative
WINNER: Gorillaz
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots
Yungblud
Best R&B
WINNER: Chlöe
Givēon
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
SZA
Best Longform Video
WINNER: Taylor Swift - “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)”
Foo Fighters - “Studio 666”
Rosalía - Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
Stormzy – “Mel Made Me Do It”
Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London
Video For Good
WINNER: Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras - “Unholy”
Ed Sheeran ft. Lil Baby - “2step”
Kendrick Lamar - “The Heart Part 5”
Latto - “P*ssy”
Lizzo - “About Damn Time”
Stromae - “Fils de joie”
Biggest Fans
WINNER: BTS
Blackpink
Harry Styles
Lady Gaga
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
Best PUSH
Nessa Barrett
WINNER: Seventeen
Mae Muller
Gayle
Shenseea
Omar Apollo
Wet Leg
Muni Long
Doechii
Saucy Santana
Stephen Sanchez
JVKE
Best Metaverse Performance
WINNER: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG
BTS | Minecraft
Charli XCX | Roblox
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave