Aaron Carter’s memoir publisher postpones release for THIS reason

The late American rapper Aaron Carter’s upcoming memoir has been postponed after the late star's management and ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff, slammed it as a 'heartless money grab.'

The memoir, titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story Of An Incomplete Life, was slated for a November 15 release, which was 10 days after he was found dead at his home at the age of 34.

Andy Symonds, the author who co-wrote the book with Carter, hit back at criticism in an exclusive statement to Dailymail on Friday.

In a statement to ET, attorney Scott Atherton, founder of Atherton Galardi Mullen & Reeder PLLC and who represents Ballast Books and author Andy Symonds, maintained Carter wanted his story told 'with all its beauty and rawness.'

'Out of respect for the Carter family, my client has decided to defer the further release of the book at this time,' the statement read, adding, 'Mr. Carter was not just a celebrity but also a father, a brother, a son, and a friend to many still grieving for him.'

For the unversed, Carter was found dead in the bathtub of his California home at age 34 on November 5, 2022

Atherton went on to address some of the backlash that 'focused on a small number of interactions during Mr. Carter's early years.'

He believes the memoir has a far broader message and that 'the more important story is about Mr. Carter's life and what people can learn from his professional success, personal struggles, and tragic passing.'