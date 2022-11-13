Prince Harry will ‘stab’ King Charles, Camilla, says Diana’s butler

file footage

Prince Harry could use his memoir as a ‘dagger’ against his father King Charles and stepmother Queen Consort Camilla, his late mother Princess Diana’s former butler has claimed.

Talking about the new season of Netflix’s The Crown with The Sun, Paul Burrell, who worked with Diana in the 90s until her death in a car crash in 1997, shared how the show coupled with Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare could spell a tough few months for the royal family.

He shared that any damage done to the firm by The Crown could be ‘compounded’ by Harry’s book, and said, “Harry has a dagger in his hand right now. I believe he is going to go for his father and his stepmother.”

“I do think he’s going to cause some damage. Diana never wanted to destroy the monarchy,” he added.

Burrell also shared his thoughts about how he believes Diana would’ve reacted to The Crown’s portrayal of her, saying that she ‘would have screamed’.