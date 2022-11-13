Ben Affleck spends some quality time with son Samuel on basketball court

Despite having a tough schedule Ben Affleck managed to enjoy spending some quality time with his son Samuel in Beverly Hills on Saturday afternoon.

The Batman vs Superman star’s 10-year-old son had accompanied his father as both of them appeared to be making the most of their time at the basketball court, and the actor seemed to thoroughly enjoy explaining the finer points of the sport to his son.

The performer shares Samuel, as well as his daughters Violet and Seraphina, aged 16 and 13, with his former wife, Jennifer Garner.

Affleck kept it casual in a light beige crewneck sweater and a set of black jeans and looked dapper as ever.

The Argo director also rocked a pair of primarily red Nike sneakers as he gave his son a few pointers about basketball.

Affleck and Garner surprised many when it was announced that they had separated in 2015.

Affleck subsequently rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez, whom he had first begun seeing in the early 2000s.

The happy couple went on to become Instagram official with a post that was shared to the singer's account last July.

Affleck and the singer became engaged this past April, and they tied the knot in Las Vegas in July.



