Amitabh Bachchan on Rakesh Kumar's death: 'I shall hesitate to go to his funeral'

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' has been released in theatres

Versatile actor Amitabh Bachchan mourns the demise of filmmaker Rakesh Kumar also says that he feels hesitant to go to his funeral.

Big B wrote: “Rakesh Sharma, first AD to Prakash Mehra on Zanjeer ..then independent director for other PM (prakash mehra, as we often joked with him, as the PM of the country) films .. and singularly – Hera Pheri, Khoon Pasina, Mr Natwarlal, Yaarana, et al.. and such a great camaraderie on sets and elsewhere, socially during events and Holi.”

“One by one they all leave.. But some like Rakesh leave an imprint that is hard to remove or forget.. his sense of screenplay and direction, writing and execution on the spur of the moment and fun times on location during Nattu and Yaarana ... his complete faith in his worth .. and the ease with which he would grant us the liberty of skipping shootings on the odd day, just to be able to spend time relaxing fooling around and being in the company of uncontrollable laughter and gaiety.”

Amitabh further revealed that he feels hesitant to attend Kumar’s funeral: “A most affable and kind hearted human, ready to step up to any kind of inconvenience that artists that worked with him, faced..! No I shall hesitate to go to his funeral .. for I shall not be able to bear the sight of an inert Rakesh! You made many of us prominent with your innovative ideas for story and film, Rakesh, and you shall ever be remembered.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will b e next seen in Project K and The Intern, reports PinkVilla.