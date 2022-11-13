Cardi B is 'struggling' to 'grasp' the loss of rapper Takeoff

Cardi B is pouring her heart out after the death of rapper Takeoff.

Turning to her Instagram over the weekend, the WAP hitmaker penned an emotional not for her husband, Offset's cousin.

"Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives," Cardi began. "The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy."

"I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us," she continued. "This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable."

Referring to husband Offset, Cardi B added: "The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset ,Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss," she wrote. "I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they're watching them and they're okay and happy…send your mom some of those ."

Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1.