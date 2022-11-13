BTS' Jimin takes over Twitter trends with 'Our Blues' OST

The collaborative original soundtrack With You for the Netflix K-drama by BTS member Jimin and Ha Sung-Woon have recorded numerous impressive achievements.

On November 12, Allkpop reported that Jimin's debut OST song With You surpassed 30 million views on YouTube and marked a new record as the most streamed Korean OST of 2022.

As with this massive win, Jimin is trending on Twitter as fans started sending their star congratulatory messages with related keywords: HIT MAKER JIMIN, PROUD OF YOU JIMIN, and #WithYou30MYouTube.

With You had also crossed the 43.1 million streams mark on the South Korean popular streaming platform Melon just a day prior and became the fastest OST by a BTS member to reach this impressive milestone.

In addition, the OST track also surpassed 167 million streams on Spotify.