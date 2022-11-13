BTS' Jimin takes over Twitter trends with 'Our Blues' OST

The collaborative original soundtrack With You for the Netflix K-drama by BTS member Jimin and Ha Sung-Woon have recorded numerous impressive achievements.
On November 12, Allkpop reported that Jimin's debut OST song With You surpassed 30 million views on YouTube and marked a new record as the most streamed Korean OST of 2022.
As with this massive win, Jimin is trending on Twitter as fans started sending their star congratulatory messages with related keywords: HIT MAKER JIMIN, PROUD OF YOU JIMIN, and #WithYou30MYouTube.
With You had also crossed the 43.1 million streams mark on the South Korean popular streaming platform Melon just a day prior and became the fastest OST by a BTS member to reach this impressive milestone.
In addition, the OST track also surpassed 167 million streams on Spotify.
Martin Freeman keens on the hype of Marvel's 'Secret Invasion', 'It does feel like a little departure'
Prince Harry's memoir could serve as a 'dagger' to King Charles and Camilla, the late Diana's butler has said
Adele will use technology worth £400,000 to protect her voice during her Las Vegas residency
Princess Diana's former butler has come out to slam her portrayal in Netflix's 'The Crown'
Prince Harry has reportedly been rushing to ‘make as much money as possible’
The case will be overseen by the same judge who last month ruled Musk must honour his multi-billion dollar buyout of...