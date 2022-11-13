Why was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's old picture released on Veterans Day?

Prince Harry on Friday issued a statement to mark the Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, two days before the United King observed the Remembrance Sunday.

A picture of Harry and his wife Meghan also accompanied the statement issued on the website of Archewell Foundation.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to note that the picture released on their website was actually taken in April this year during Invictus Games.

Commenting on their picture several people asked whether they don't have any new picture together.

,The old photo also raised eyebrows because it came just a few days after royal biographer Lady C claimed that Harry and Meghan are separated and agreement to a settlement are in discussion.

Lady C's claim was dismissed by majority of experts in the United Kingdom.

Royal experts in the UK were speculating about whether the Duke of Sussex would "pull a military" stunt on Veterans Day in the US or Remembrance Sunday when the royals will be paying their respects.

In a statement issued on the Archewell Foundation, Prince Harry said, "On this Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, we honor servicemembers across the world. These brave men and women, as well as their families, have made tremendous sacrifices and embody duty and service. We are proud to work with so many organizations that support veterans and military families, including: The Invictus Games Foundation, The Mission Continues, Team Rubicon, Scotty’s Little Soldiers and The Greatest GENERATIONS Foundation. Today and every day, thank you for your service."