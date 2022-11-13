One habit Meghan Markle absolutely hates about Prince Harry: ‘Charles’ fault!’

Meghan Markle reportedly hates one habit Prince Harry has adopted from his father.
According to a report by People magazine, Prince Harry is ‘obsessed’ with turning off unneeded lights and it’s a habit he’s inherited by his dad.
Even Prince William is a stickler and on Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, which aired on BBC One, the heir admitted, “I know, I’ve got serious OCD on light switches now, which is terrible.”
This led to a laughable encounter with Meghan Markle who could never understand this behavior.
Prince Harry laughably recalled the moment in question and claimed, “Which is insane because – I don’t know whether your wife doesn’t – my wife certainly goes, ‘Well, why turn the lights off? You know, it’s dark.’ I go, ‘We only need one light, we don’t need like six’.”
“And all of a sudden it becomes a habit and those small habit changes he’s making, every single person can do. And I think it’s one of the key lessons that he taught us.”
