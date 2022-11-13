Prince Harry's pictures in military uniform resurface on Remembrance Day

Prince Harry's pictures in military uniform is resurfacing on social media, attracting massive applause from fans.

The Duke of Sussex, who served 10 years in the Army and took part in two tours in Afghanistan as working royal during war, is being paid tribute by his fans.

Harry looks very young and full of energy in the military uniform photos, which might be taken during his tour to Afghanistan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly marked Veterans Day and Remembrance Day by sharing a message on the website of their organisation, Archewell.



Harry and Meghan's post, simply titled Remembrance Day, read: "On this Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, we honor servicemembers across the world."

Meghan has also been supportive of the Armed Forces over the years. In 2014, when she was working as an actress in Suits, she reportedly embarked in the United Service Organizations Inc. (USO) tour, which provides entertainment to service personnel and their families.

Meghan reportedly visited troops stationed in five countries - Spain, Italy, Turkey, Afghanistan and the UK.

Remembrance Day is a memorial day observed in Commonwealth member states since the end of the First World War to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty. Following a tradition inaugurated by King George V in 1919, the day is also marked by war remembrances in many non-Commonwealth countries.

