US urges India to restore political rights in occupied Kashmir

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu — Twitter/file

WASHINGTON: The United States called upon Narendra Modi-led Indian government to restore local elections and political rights in all the regions across the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu on Saturday.

In an interview with BBC, Lu said: “I want to clarify that there has been no change in the American policy on Kashmir.”

He added that the US has discussed human rights violations in India, especially in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, at a high level with New Delhi.

The assistant secretary said the solution to the Kashmir issue was possible only through direct negotiations between India and Pakistan.

He further stated that it should be ensured that the media could continue to do its job in Kashmir. “All this is necessary for peace and it is hoped that peace can be ensured in Kashmir in the coming years.”

In addition, when asked about the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Pakistan, Lu said that this project of F-16 planes is not military aid, it is the sale of military equipment.

“If America sells military equipment to a country, then it also provides technical support," Lu said speaking in the interview.

The US assistant secretary of state did not respond to questions about the PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, clarifying that he would not answer any queries regarding the cricketer-turned-politician.