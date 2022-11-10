Aaron Carter's best friend reveals the singer struggled with many medications before death

Aaron Carter’s long-time friend, Gary Madatyan, revealed the singer was struggling with a lot medications before his untimely death, via Page Six.

“After they removed the body from the house, they allowed just a few people to get into the house. We just wanted to go in there and see if any blood or any alcohol or anything was in the house,” Madatyan told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, November 7th, 2022.

“I went to his bedroom. The bedroom was normal,” he continued. “I went to the bathroom where the bathtub was full of water, like, yellowish colour.”

Madatayan also mentioned that he saw aerosol cans in Carter’s California home, and while he claimed the singer had an issue with huffing, he never personally saw Carter do it — until he did on Instagram.

“As soon as I saw it, me and Melanie, we got in on a text message saying, ‘This is bad. This is not good.’ We were very worried about him,” he said.

“He looked terrible. He lost so much weight. He was not acting normal. His mind was not there,” the friend recalled. “I heard he’s taking a lot of medication, not specifically illegal drugs, but he was on a lot of medication.”

Carter was previously diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression, which paired with addiction, which Madatyan speculated to have caused his death at age 34.

“I personally think he was on medication and had fallen asleep in a bathtub… I think it’s a tragic accident, because he loved life. He had so many plans,” he shared. “Even though he had mental issues, addiction, he loved life.”

Carter’s cause of death has been ruled undetermined by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, pending toxicology results.