Prince George, Princess Charlotte’s school teacher booked for child exploitation





A teacher at Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s former school, Thomas’s Battersea, has been arrested for child exploitation in what is sure to be a disturbing news for Kate Middleton and Prince William.

According to Hello magazine, the Deputy Head of Pastoral of Thomas's, Matthew Smith, pled guilty to child exploitation offences, after joining the school in September.

It is pertinent to mention that both Prince George and Princess Charlotte had left the school by the time Matthew Smith joined the prestigious school.

Reports also suggest that the charges against Smith are not in connection with children at Thomas’s Battersea, with Mail Online also confirming that the school management informed parents in an email that he had been terminated immediately following his guilty plea.

Smith now faces charges for distributing indecent images of children and for sexual exploitation of children, with a sentencing hearing scheduled later this year at Southwark Crown Court.