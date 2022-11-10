Dominic West’s portrayal of King Charles in ‘The Crown’ leaves fans confused

file footage

Netflix’s The Crown has arrived on the streaming giant to thunderous response, but actor Dominic West’s portrayal of a young King Charles left fans divided; they think West is ‘too handsome’ to play Charles!



The fifth season of Netflix’s mega-hit royal drama dropped on November 9, 2022, with the story moving on to cover the royals’ tumultuous 90s era, riddled with scandals including the breakdown of Charles’ marriage to Princess Diana.

West portrays a young Charles, then the Prince of Wales, alongside Elizabeth Debicki’s Diana, and while their performances have enchanted fans, many took to social media to point out how West is way more handsome than Charles was considered to be at the time.

One fan said, “#TheCrownNetflix just dropped and I have to say, strong start with the transition from past to present and Claire Foy, but Dominic West is just too handsome for Charles. Elizabeth Debicki is perfect as Diana.”

Another chimed in saying, “Dominic West is too handsome to be portraying Prince Charles in The Crown,” while one other fan stated, “Dominic West has too much charm to be playing #that man.”

The Crown season five stars West and Debicki in key roles alongside Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip.