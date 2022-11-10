‘Disenchanted’: Maya Rudolph was ‘starstruck’ as Amy Adams stepped in character

Maya Rudolph was starstruck as she saw Amy Adams in costume for Giselle on set.

Rudolph will be starring in Disney’s much-anticipated sequel to Enchanted, Disenchanted as the new villain, local real estate agent Malvina Monroe.



While Rudolph is taking the character of a baddie, she loved playing her role. “Every costume and wig I got to wear was more beautiful than the next," she told People Magazine in an interview. "And I had incredible details like my beautiful crowns, which were designed just for Malvina and dark nails, like claws. Also yelling at people and bossing them around is so fun because it's so over-the-top that it's funny."

On working with costar Amy Adams, who reprises her role as Giselle, Rudolph was in awe. “I loved the first movie so much and was genuinely starstruck when I met Giselle," she said. "The minute I saw Amy in her costume, I really felt like she was real. She has a twinkle in her eye and the sound of her voice is like music."

Which led to great off-camera moments like "harmonising with Amy on set," Rudolph recalled. "I love to harmonise but rarely have someone to do it with but this time I got the best of the best! That and filming in Ireland. We are so lucky that we got to be there. I fell in love with it and made friends for life. Ireland will always have my heart."

According to the outlet, the actress is especially excited for her four children, Minnie, 9, Jack, 11, Lucille, 12, and Pearl, 17, whom she shares with longtime partner, filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, to see the movie. "My kids are the biggest Disney fans," she says. "And I am, too. I think they are going to love it."

Disenchanted is slated for release on November 18, 2022.

