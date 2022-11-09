Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL' earns INR 50 lakh on Day 5

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's movie Double XL only made INR 50 lakh on the fifth day of its theatrical release, failing to make an impression at the box office, according to IndiaToday.



As per reports, the film collected around INR 50 lakh on the fifth day of its theatrical release. The film clashed with Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot and Janhvi Kapoor's survival drama Mili which collected INR 1.5 crore and INR 35 lakh, respectively, on the fifth day.

Double XL has failed to register a collection of INR 1 crore per day since its release. Considering the current numbers, the film will be soon pulled out of theatres if it doesn't pick up pace in the coming days.

Double XL is a film that promotes body positivity and stars Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. The film is directed by Satramm Ramani and was released in theatres on November 4. The film is directed by Satram Ramani and written by Musassar Aziz and Sasha Singh.