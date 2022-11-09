Farah Khan feels disappointed as Om Shanti Om’s dialogues weren’t appreciated enough

Farah Khan speaks about how she feels about Om Shanti Om

Farah Khan is the brain behind a masterpiece like Om Shanti Om. As the film turns 15 years old, Farah opens up about how she feels about her brainchild.

Although the director is very grateful about all the love the film has received over the years, she still feels disappointed on some days that the dialogues didn’t get the appreciation they deserved.

Speaking of which, the director said in an interview with Hindustan Times, “My only thing is that Om Shanti Om should have won every award for its dialogues, but that didn’t happen. And it just shows how idiotic these awards are. Because all the dialogues from the film have become cult.”

She continued, “People use the dialogues from the film in everyday life, be ‘Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost’ or ‘Itni Shiddat’ or ‘Ek chutki sindoor’. These are some iconic dialogues. It didn’t win a single award for dialogues. Mayur Puri should have won every award. But that doesn’t matter today. Even Sholay didn’t win an award for dialogues”.

Recalling the memories associated with the movie, Farah said, “One of the most important memories was that it was Deepika’s launch where she was completely raw and new. Now, she is so confident, so poised and in command, whereas at that time she was like a lost lamb”.