Sonakshi Sinha opens up about reluctance to lose weight

Sonakshi Sinha makes interesting revelations about her weight loss journey

Sonakshi Sinha was seen in Double XL alongside Huma Qureshi. The film took a dig at unrealistic weight expectations from women and how they are expected to look a certain way to reach somewhere.

Sonakshi revealed she had to put on weight for the film. She found it relatable because she was quite overweight before she joined industry.

In an interview with First Post she made some interesting revelations about herself. She said she was told by her mother constantly to lose weight but she didn’t listen since she was rebellious.

But, by the age of 18 she realized weight loss is necessary for a healthy life. "I was huffing and puffing and couldn't stay on a treadmill for more than 30 seconds. That's when I decided to lose weight. Not because I wanted to be an actor but because I knew it was needed," The Dabbang actress said.